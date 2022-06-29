London: England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan has announced his retirement from international cricket. EoinMorgan has said it is the right time to move on both for his personally and for the England white-ball sides that he led with great success.

Eoin Morgan called time on his 16-year international career earlier today. Having made his debut for Ireland in 2006, Morgan went on to play for England and retires as one of their greatest white-ball players.

Morgan, 35, is England’s leading runscorer as well as the most successful captain in ODI cricket. Morgan has scored 6957 runs in 225 ODIs for England, with 13 centuries. Overall, Morgan has 7701 runs in ODI cricket, with 14 centuries.

Morgan captained England in 126 matches, winning 76 – a win percentage of 65.25. His most memorable moment remains leading England to their maiden title at the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Morgan was also a highly successful T20I cricketer, scoring 2458 runs in 115 matches, with 14 half-centuries and striking at 136.18. He is the most successful T20I captain in international cricket, winning 42 of the 72 matches he has led his side.

“After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect,” said Morgan.

“To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn’t been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

“I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement.”

Morgan retires as England’s leading run-scorer in ODIs. as well as their most successful captain in 50-over cricket. In 225 ODIs, the southpaw scored 6957 runs in 225 ODIs for England, including 13 centuries. Before playing for England, Morgan represented Ireland as well, where he scored 744 runs in 23 matches at an average of 35.42.

The 35-year-old has been credited for bringing about a revolution in white-ball cricket since taking over as England captain in 2015. Under his captaincy, England famously won the 2019 Cricket World Cup in front of their home fans at Lord’s. He was also a part of the 2010 England squad that won the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

Since he announced his retirement, tributes have been flowing in from around the globe, praising the former captain for his immense contribution to the game.