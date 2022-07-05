England beat India by 7 wickets in the fifth test match; highest successful chase in Test cricket

Edgbaston: England beat India by 7 wickets in the fifth test match; the 5-match series ends 2-2. England have pulled off four remarkable chases in four successive Test matches, this time completing their highest successful chase in Test cricket, and they’ll keep hold of the Pataudi Trophy after squaring this series 2-2. India, meanwhile, have set their highest fourth-innings target in a Test defeat.

In cricket, hosts England were 363 for 3 in their second innings against India on concluding day in the final game of the five-match Test series at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Openers Alex Lees (56) and Zak Crawley (46) got England off to a positive start until the latter was bowled by India stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah with the score on 107.

Ollie Pope then fell for a three-ball duck and Lees was run out just two runs later as England slumped to 109/3 and looked set to fall well short in their chase.

But rather than handing the WTC points to India, the in-form duo Joe Root (142*) and Bairstow (114*) got together and took it away from the visitors with an unbeaten stand of 269*.

England secured a seven-wicket victory, completing a daring chase that will be spoken of for ages.

Earlier, India finished their second innings with 245 runs on board and with a first innings lead of 132 runs, they put a winning target 378 run for the England in the fourth innings. For India, Rishabh Pant scored 66 while Cheteswar Pujara scored a fluent 57 runs in the second innings. For England, Ben Stokes was the leading wicket taker with four wickets in his kitty while Stuwart Broad and Matty Potts scalped two each. In their first innings, the hosts scored 284 runs in response to visitors’ 416 runs.