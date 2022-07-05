Samsung Gaming Hub, an All-New Game Streaming Discovery Platform, Now Available on 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series

New Delhi : Samsung Electronics announced today that the Samsung Gaming Hub1 is now rolling out to all 2022 Samsung Smart TVs bringing the best game streaming content and game playing experiences with no additional hardware or downloads needed. Announced during CES 2022, Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one game streaming discovery platform where players can discover and play games they love from partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and, coming soon, Amazon Luna. The Samsung Gaming Hub brings better, faster and more convenient access to all things gaming within Samsung TVs, including the 2022 Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, QLEDs and 2022 Smart Monitor Series, bridging Samsung’s expertise in hardware and software for an optimal gaming experience.

“The Samsung Gaming Hub combines Samsung’s leadership in streaming technology with our experience in creating the industry’s most cutting-edge hardware, removing the barriers to entry so people can just play,” said Won-Jin Lee, President and Head of the Service Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “With expanding partnerships across leading game streaming services and expert curated recommendations, players will be able to easily browse and discover games from the widest selection available, regardless of platform.”

Where Gaming Comes Together

Powered by Tizen, Samsung Gaming Hub allows players to instantly access the games they love from industry-leading partners such as Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and coming soon, Amazon Luna in addition to their gaming consoles and PC, all in one convenient place.2 Players can use their favorite accessories, such as Bluetooth headsets and controllers with the Samsung Gaming Hub without the need to purchase new hardware — making it easier to access games than ever before. Additionally, users will be able to see expertly curated recommendations based on the latest and most popular games.

The Samsung Gaming Hub also seamlessly integrates music and streaming services to provide access to more entertainment options during gameplay, with easy connection to Twitch, YouTube and Spotify directly on the Gaming Hub experience menu. Players can get the latest gaming news, watch tutorials, play their favorite music and podcasts and view trailers from the most anticipated games all from the new and convenient Gaming Hub.

Streaming Innovation Meets Incredible Processor and Picture Quality

Players can also look forward to an amazing gaming experience thanks to advanced motion enhancements and latency reducing technology across Samsung’s 2022 Smart TV lineup and 2022 Smart Monitor Series. Samsung’s latest lineups introduce faster decoding and optimized buffer control technology which reduces the input lag by more than an average of 30 percent compared to the previous models.

Additionally, Samsung’s latest AI upscaling technology optimizes game graphics, providing incredible 4K and 8K resolution with high color accuracy and sharpness.