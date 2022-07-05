External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar visits to Bali, Indonesia for G20 Foreign Minister’s Meeting (FMM)

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister (EAM), Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 07-08 July 2022 to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM). The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia is holding the meeting within the framework of Indonesia G20 Presidency. At the FMM, participating Foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security. During the visit, EAM is also expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries.

2. EAM’s participation in the G20 FMM will strengthen India’s engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member and as the incoming G20 Presidency, India’s role in the upcoming FMM discussions assumes even greater importance. We are currently extending steadfast support to the Indonesian Presidency, and will be taking forward discussions on contemporary global challenges, with a view to achieving meaningful outcomes, during our Presidency.