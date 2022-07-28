Encouraging Response to opening of Ayurveda treatment Facilities at 12 AFMS Hospitals

New Delhi : More than 700 patients have availed Ayurveda facilities recently opened in 12 Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) hospitals in the last six weeks. Most of these patients have been suffering from chronic diseases like hypertension, diabetes, skin disorders, digestive problems arthritis, bronchial asthma etc.

It may be recalled that Ministry of Defense has integrated Ayurvedic treatment into Healthcare Establishments under the ministry and accordingly 12 AFMS hospitals have started offering Ayurveda OPD treatments with effect from 1st June 2022. These hospitals are Command Hospital (Eastern Command), Kolkata, Command Hospital (Southern Command), Pune, Command Hospital (Central Command), Lucknow, Command Hospital (Western Command), Chandimandir, Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment, Base Hospital Guwahati, Military Hospital Jammu, Military Hospital Jaipur, Military Hospital Jabalpur, INHS Asvini, Mumbai, Command Hospital Air Force, Bengaluru and Air Force Hospital Hindon.

Qualified doctors and pharmacists have been appointed by the DGAFMS at these hospitals in conjunction with the Ministry of Ayush. Ayurveda medicines have also been made available at these centers free of cost. The dependents of serving personnel, veterans and their dependents are entitled to avail this facility.

Joint research projects between the Armed Forces Medical Services and Ministry of Ayush are being planned which would be beneficial for the serving personnel of the Armed Forces.