Ministry of Culture takes various initiatives for Research and Study In Tribal Culture, Art And Literature through its Autonomous bodies

New Delhi : Ministry of Culture through its Autonomous Bodies namely Sahitya Akademi, Sangeet Natak Akademi and Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) has taken special steps for research and study on tribal culture, art and literature.

CCRT organizes various training programmes to create awareness about the Indian culture including Tribal Culture in schools across the country. CCRT has also set up its Regional Centres in Tribal dominated areas i.e. Regional Centre Guwahati (Assam), Regional Centre Udaipur (Rajasthan) , Regional Centre Hyderabad and Regional Centre Damoh (Madhya Pradesh). Tribal experts and artists are also involved in the training programmes conducted at these regional centres.

Sahitya Akademi organises seminars, symposia, online and offline on tribal literature across the nation. Such programmes have been conducted so far on regional as well as national levels, besides a good number of significant publications have also been brought out. Besides this, the Akademi has also established a North East Centre for Oral Literature (NECOL) in Agartala to exclusively cater to these languages which brings out related publications and also organizes activities and programmes in these languages from time to time. These languages include Mizo, Ao, Garo, Chakma, Rabha, Karbi, Hmar, Lepcha, Khasi, Tangkhul, Missing, Tenydie, Kokborok, Jaintia, Tulu, Gojri and Ho etc.Sahitya Akademi organized International Literature Festival from 16 to 18 June 2022 at Shimla.

Sangeet Natak Akademi gives Financial Assistance to individuals for research, documentation and publishing in the filed of traditional, fold and performing arts of India.

In addition to this, Ministry of Tribal Affairs through Centrally Sponsored scheme of “Support of Tribal Research Institutes” is providing financial assistance to State / UTs for various activities to be undertaken by State Tribal Research Institutes. These State TRIs take up research studies/publication of books/documentation on tribal culture, indigenous practices, languages etc. Besides, under the scheme ‘Tribal Research, Information, Education, Communication and Events (TRI-ECE)’, projects have also been sanctioned to research institutes for study on tribal healing practices, tribal languages etc.”

Lalit Kala Akademi is doing many activities for the promotion of Visual Art for the benefit of Tribal artist.

The following Tribal Art Camps were organized by this Akademi during recent years;

1. Lalit Kala Akademi Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar organised Traditional and Tribal Art Conclave at PanithNiwas from 14 to 19 Februrary, 2019 by Regional Centre Bhubaneswar.

2. Tribal Women Artists Camp (Folk and Traditional) at Araku Valley (Andhra Pradesh) during 18.07.2019 to 22.07.2019 by Regional Centre, Chennai.

3. Tribal, Folk & Traditional Art Conclave in association with Dakshinachitra Museum Heritage at Dakshinachitra, Chennai from 14th to 20th November, 2019 by Regional Centre, Chennai.

4. National Tribal Art Summit Camp of at Dahanu, Maharashtra from 20/02/2020 to 24/02/2020 by Regional Centre, Chennai.

5. National Tribal Art Exhibition (Camp) organised at Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. From 10th February, 2020 to 15th February, 2020 by Regional Centre, Lucknow.

6. In order to accord importance to students from tribal and North East areas, Lalit Kala Akademi has instituted 15 more scholarships and enhanced the scholarship amount from Rs.10000 to Rs. 20000 / month.

This information was given by Minister of Culture and Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region Shri G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.