Employees of Tata Steel Mining donate therapy equipment for children with special needs

Bhubaneswar: Taking yet another step towards fulfilment of their social commitment and continuing with their Good Samaritan works, the employees of Tata Steel Mining have extended their helping hand for the special kids at the Divine Child School in Old town area of the Capital City.

The school – a unit of Ritwik Abha Public Charitable Trust – works towards bringing the special children to the mainstream through regular intervention programmes of occupational, sensory integration, speech therapies along with special education.

Apart from providing therapy equipment for the school, the employees organised fun games and engagement activities followed by gift and snacks distribution for the kids. The kids at the school took part in the games wholeheartedly and enjoyed the activities.

Hailing the efforts of the employees in doing their part to contribute towards the society, Pankaj Satija, Managing Director of Tata Steel Mining said, “We believe in giving back to the society in every possible way and continue our efforts to bring smiles to the people who need special care and attention. We will continue our endeavour further to support the specially-abled persons.”

Mr Satija lauded the employee volunteerism initiative and expressed hope that the programme will play a major role in boosting the morale of the kids and encourage them to excel in life.