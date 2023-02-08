PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 – the flagship investment summit of UP government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on 10th February. At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will visit Lucknow where he will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. At around 2:45 PM, he will flag off two Vande Bharat train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, in Mumbai. He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation – the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project. Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai.

PM in Lucknow

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policy makers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor centric and service oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well defined, standardised services to investors.

PM in Mumbai

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train, are the two trains that will be flagged off by the Prime Minister at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai. This will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of building better, efficient and passenger friendly transport infrastructure for New India.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country. The new world class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country. It will also improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur.

To ease road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline movement of vehicles, Prime Minister will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass. The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much needed East West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express highway to Eastern Express highway thereby connecting eastern and western suburbs efficiently. The Kurar underpass is crucial to ease traffic on Western Express Highway (WEH) and connecting Malad and Kurar sides of WEH. It allows people to cross the road with ease and also vehicles to move without having to get into the heavy traffic on WEH.

Prime minister will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol, Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Under the guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the institute is working to protect the learning traditions & literary culture of the community.

