New Delhi: Eminent writer & Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s sister, Gita Mehta passes away. Daughter of Legendary Leader Late Biju Patnaik and Elder Sister of CM Shri Naveen Patnaik, Smt. Gita Mehta earned a lot of accolade for her writing.

She had her education in India and University of Cambridge UK. Smt. Mehta, an acclaimed Writer had penned 5 books Karma Cola, Snake and Ladders, A River Sutra, Raj and The Eternal Ganesha.