Electronic Voting Machines sealed, stocked in strongrooms post Jharsuguda bypoll

Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) used in the polling in 253 booths have been sealed and stored in the strongrooms set up on the premises of Jharsuguda Engineering School amid tight security. Necessary security arrangements have been made at the strongrooms with the deployment of police. Tight security will be maintained at the strongrooms till the counting day i.e May 13.

Odisha Diary bureau
