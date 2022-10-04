The Election Commission has written to political parties for providing authentic information to voters to assess the financial viability of their poll promises.

The Commission has proposed amendments in the Model Code of Conduct, MCC that manifestoes should reflect the rationale for the poll promises.

It also said, the manifestoes should broadly indicate the ways and means to meet the financial requirement for promises in the interest of transparency, level playing field and credibility of promises.

In a letter to all political parties, the poll panel has sought their views on the proposed amendments in MCC by 19th of this month. The Commission has proposed a prescribed proforma for the recognized National and State Political Parties for furnishing of details of financial implications of promises made in the election manifesto.

The Commission said a prescribed format is necessary to bring standardization in the nature of information and facilitating comparability.

To make the disclosures more meaningful, the proforma provides for certain fiscal information being prefilled by the State and Central Governments. The poll body added that with adequate disclosures on the financial implications of the promises made, the electorate will be able to exercise informed choices.

It also said it cannot overlook inadequate disclosures on poll promises and consequential undesirable impact on financial sustainability.