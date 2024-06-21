Eight lakh NCC cadets perform yoga across the country on 10th International Day of Yoga

Eight lakh National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga by participating in yoga sessions organised by NCC across the country on June 21, 2024. The sessions were organised at numerous schools, colleges & iconic locations including Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha), Red Fort (Delhi), Dal Lake (Srinagar, J&K), Sabarmati Riverfront (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), Sanchi Stupa (Sanchi, MP), Gateway of India (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Nainital Lake (Nainital, Uttarakhand), Jhansi Fort (Jhansi, UP), and Victoria Memorial (Kolkata, WB).

Chief of the Army Staff-designate Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, who is currently Vice Chief of the Army Staff, led the celebrations at an event organised by the Indian Army HQs, Delhi Area at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt. He performed asanas with DG NCC Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, other senior officers and about 250 NCC cadets.

Addressing the cadets, the DG NCC extolled the benefits of yoga and urged them to incorporate the practice in their daily routines to sustain physical & mental health. “Yoga is an immensely powerful tool for augmenting our overall health and well-being. It ensures the harmony of body and mind, which is paramount for the holistic development of our youth,” he added.