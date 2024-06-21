Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh performs Yoga with soldiers at 1 Corps in Mathura, UP as he leads the Armed Forces in celebrating 10th International Day of Yoga

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on June 21, 2024, led the Armed Forces in celebrating the 10th International Day of Yoga by performing various asanas and breathing exercises with soldiers at 1 Corps in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande and General Officer Commanding, 1 Corps Lt Gen Sanjay Mitra, along with 600 people, including senior officers, Agniveers, families and children attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Raksha Mantri termed the day as a matter of pride for the nation that the world is acknowledging and adopting this great cultural heritage of India with zeal. He credited Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for taking Yoga to the world.

On this year’s Yoga Day theme i.e., ‘Yoga for Self and Society’, Shri Rajnath Singh said ‘Yoga’ and ‘Dhyan’ are ancient Indian practices which connect a person with oneself, family & society. “Yoga & Dhyan are part of our culture, which has always been ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya’ i.e., we pray for everyone’s happiness and good health. We pray for the welfare of the world. This is the specialty of our civilization. We believe in collaboration rather than a clash of civilizations,” he said.

Highlighting the benefits of this centuries-old practice, the Raksha Mantri asserted that Yoga strengthens physical fitness, mental calmness & spiritual well-being. He added that it helps in harnessing the aggressive capabilities which is important for the soldiers for the security of the country.

“Every Indian soldier is, in a way, a Yogi. The world has been witness to the physical and mental fitness of our soldiers many times. Not only on the borders, their service to the nation during national calamities is a testament to their strong physical and mental health. The way they avoid unnecessary aggression in adverse circumstances and stand up aggressively to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country, whenever needed, reinforces their identity of a Yogi,” Shri Rajnath Singh said. He exhorted the soldiers to continue practicing Yoga daily as it unites the body and mind while acting as a stepping stone to achieve spiritual consciousness.

The Raksha Mantri pointed out that despite the availability of various resources, which provides comfort, people are unhappy, suffering from stress as well as psychological & physical pressures. “Today, people are suffering from loneliness as they get separated from their families. There are a number of family dispute cases pending in courts. Social media is creating a psychological pressure and self-doubt among youth, leading to anxiety & depression. Latest facilities are essential as they are part of economic development, but they are limiting physical activities and increasing problems like diabetes, blood pressure & obesity. These problems can be dealt with Yoga,” he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh commended the soldiers of 1 Corps for displaying valour and dedication, whenever the country needed them. He recalled the crucial role played by the Corps in many operations, including ‘Operation Riddle’ of 1965, ‘Operation Cactus Lily’ of 1971, ‘Operation Pawan’ of 1987 and ‘Operation Cactus’ of 1988.

The Raksha Mantri emphasised that India is known as a country which never attacks another nation and is against the expansionist imperial policies. He, however, maintained that India is fully capable of giving a strong response if its sovereignty is threatened in any way.

On the occasion, the GOC, 1 Corps presented to Shri Rajnath Singh a ‘Yoddha Smriti Chinha’, a memento that symbolises the valour & sacrifice of the Armed Forces and inspires everyone to lead a life of bravery. The Raksha Mantri also planted a sapling in the premises to commemorate the 10th International Day of Yoga.

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth participated in a special Yoga session organised by Indian Coast Guard at Dhanushkodi, the southern-most tip of Rameswaram island, Tamil Nadu. The event was attended by personnel from the Coast Guard station at Mandapam.