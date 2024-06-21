Directorate General of Resettlement organises Job Fair for Ex-Servicemen at Hindon, Uttar Pradesh

Directorate General of Resettlement, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare organised a Job Fair on 21 June 2024 at Air Force Station, Hindon ( Ghaziabad) to bring the Ex-Servicemen seeking re-employment and the Employment providers on a common platform. The event received an overwhelming response from the Ex-Servicemen from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana. Around 3120 Ex-Servicemen from Army, Navy and Air Force came forward for seeking employment. 51 Companies participated in the Job Fair offering 1250 Job Vacancies and 635 plus Entrepreneurship Opportunities.

The shortlisted ESM would be interviewed/screened and subsequently employed in appointments ranging from Senior Supervisors, Mid/Senior level managers to Strategic Planners and Project Directors. The event was beneficial for both Corporates and the Veterans. The veterans got a platform to showcase their technical and administrative prowess acquired during their years in service and the Corporates benefitted by the availability of a group of experienced, disciplined and well trained Ex-Servicemen. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various Companies during the Job Fair.

The Job Fair was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW). Mr Sandeep Dua, AGM, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd was the Guest of Honour. Maj Gen SBK Singh DG(R), Directorate General Resettlement presided over the event.