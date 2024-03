The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at various locations, including in Bhubaneswar, in connection with the AT chit-fund scam. During the raids, an SUV is seized, and significant amounts of cash and gold are recovered. Sources indicate that Rs 15 lakh and 700 grams of gold are found at a contractor’s house, while Rs 30 lakh and some gold ornaments are recovered from a residence linked to a chit fund accused.