Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop is set to take place in New Delhi on March 10th

On March 10th, the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop will be held in New Delhi with the aim of promoting the concept of a developed nation through artistic expression. Organized under the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi, this one-day workshop will resonate with the spirit of art within the premises of Purana Qila. More than 10,000 to 12,000 distinguished artists are expected to participate in person, while numerous artists from schools and institutions nationwide will join online. Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of NGMA, highlighted the significance of the event as a milestone in the collective journey towards progress and development, embodying the vision of a flourishing and culturally vibrant India. He encouraged both emerging and established artists to contribute to this movement by expressing their vision of a developed nation. Participation in the workshop is free, and artists will be provided with art kits on the day of the event.