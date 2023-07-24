Economic Survey, 2021-22 Finds Total Number Of Workers In Unorganised Sector

As per the Economic Survey, 2021-22, total number of people working in the unorganised sector is around 43.99 crores during 2019-20.



As on 18.07.2023, more than 28.96 crore workers have been registered under the eShram portal out of which around 52.70 lakh workers have been registered on eShram in Haryana.



The Government has taken measures for labour welfare and employment generation across India during Covid-19 pandemic. The Government announced Aatamanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid 19. Under this, the Government provided fiscal stimulus of more than Rupees Twenty-Seven Lakh crore.



The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) was launched with effect from 1st October, 2020 to incentivize employers for creation of new employment and restoration of loss of employment during Covid 19 pandemic. The terminal date for registration of beneficiary was 31.03.2022. Since inception of the scheme, till 11.03.2023, benefits have been provided to 60.3 lakhs beneficiaries under the scheme.



In order to facilitate employment of unorganized workers who have gone back to their Home State, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan was initiated in 116 districts in Mission Mode for 125 days on 20th June 2020 to boost employment and livelihood opportunities for unorganized workers returning to their home and similarly affected persons in rural areas.



The Government also increased the relief under Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) scheme for Insured persons (IPs) who became unemployed from 25 percent to 50 percent of average per day earning of the employee with effect from 24.03.2020 to 31st December, 2020.



Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, 5 kg of food grain per person was provided free of cost.