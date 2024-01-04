East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023-24 organized by KISS University inaugurated today; KISS, Utkal & Rama Devi University wins 1st round matches and qualifies for 2nd round

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University
RESULTS:
1. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur beat Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi
2. Rama Devi Women’s University beat Tezpur University
3. KISS University beats Patliputra University
4. Siddharth University beat Sikkim University
5. Utkal University beat Vinoba Bhave University
6. University of Kalyani beat Hemchand Yadav Viswavidyalaya
7. SM Karma Vishwavidyalaya, Bastar beat Ramadevi University
8. MG Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi beat TM Bhagalpur University
9. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur beat Ranchi University
KIIT University, University of Calcutta, Adamas University & University of Burdwan will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.
All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.
Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball