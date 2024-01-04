East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023-24 organized by KISS University inaugurated today; KISS, Utkal & Rama Devi University wins 1st round matches and qualifies for 2nd round

Bhubaneswar: The East Zone Inter University Volleyball (Women) Championship 2023-24 is being organized by KISS – Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities (AIU) from 04th – 07th January 2024. The championship was inaugurated today at Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium, KIIT DU by Shri. Bijay Kumar Dhal, Sr. Vice President, Odisha Volleyball Association & Eminent Sports Promoter in presence of Dr. Gaganendu Dash, Director General, Sports & Yoga, KIIT & KISS and Hony. Secretary, Odisha Volleyball Association; Shri. Sudhanshu Bhusan Mishra, Treasurer, Odisha Volleyball Association; Shri. Pramod Kumar Behera, National Volleyball Referee & Chief Referee of the Championship; Ms. Rashmita Mohanty, Deputy Director Sports, KIIT and Mr. Rudrakesh Jena, Deputy Director Sports, KISS. A total of 600+ participants from 42 universities out of which 6 are from Odisha are participating in this said event. Among Odisha Universities KISS University, Utkal University & Rama Devi Women’s University won their 1st round matches today and qualified for the 2nd round. The top 4 teams of the East Zone Championship will qualify for the All India Inter University Inter Zone Volleyball (Women) Championship to be organized by KISS from 09th – 13th January 2024 at KIIT premises.

RESULTS:

1. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur beat Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, Ranchi

2. Rama Devi Women’s University beat Tezpur University

3. KISS University beats Patliputra University

4. Siddharth University beat Sikkim University

5. Utkal University beat Vinoba Bhave University

6. University of Kalyani beat Hemchand Yadav Viswavidyalaya

7. SM Karma Vishwavidyalaya, Bastar beat Ramadevi University

8. MG Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi beat TM Bhagalpur University

9. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur beat Ranchi University

KIIT University, University of Calcutta, Adamas University & University of Burdwan will be directly playing the Quarter Finals as the Top 4 teams last year.

All the players & officials from different universities thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta for providing excellent facilities (Accommodation, Transportation and Field of Play) for the championship.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, President Volleyball Federation of India & Member of Parliament Kandhamal conveyed his best wishes to all the players who are participating & wished everyone all the best for their upcoming matches and future competitions.