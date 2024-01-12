EAM Dr. S Jaishankar hold discussion with US counterpart Antony Bliken on maritime security challenges

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with his US counterpart Antony Bliken held discussion on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region.

The two leaders had a telephonic conversation yesterday. They also exchanged perspectives on developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict. Dr Jaishankar appreciated Mr Blinken’s insights on ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza. Dr Jaishankar said, New Delhi is looking forward to realizing the extensive India-US cooperation agenda for 2024.