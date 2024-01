Sambalpur : Shri P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India Limited, visited Talcher coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited and took stock of the operational works. He visited Lingaraj, Hingula, Jagannath area and Balram, Bhubaneswari and Ananta opencast projects of Talcher Coalfields.

Shri Uday A Kaole, Chairman – cum – Managing Director, MCL, Shri J K Borah, Director (Tech/Op), accompanied the chairman on the visit.