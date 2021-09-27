Duroflex and brand ambassador Alia Bhatt inspire India to make a big change this festive season

New Delhi: Duroflex, India’s leading sleep solutions brand, spreads the festive cheer along with the message of making a big change. The brand’s latest campaign for Diwali with national brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, puts the spotlight on ‘Change your sleep, Change your life.’

Festive season especially Diwali, is an auspicious time for all Indians. It is marked by joyous celebrations, spending time with loved ones and treating oneself to big purchases that are harbingers of big lifestyle changes. Over the years, doing home renovations, upgrading durables, buying automobile have become the norm. This year Duroflex and Alia Bhatt are urging Indians to celebrate Diwali by making a meaningful lifestyle change- upgrading your sleep essentials that can enable deep healthy sleep for a better life.

This important message is brought alive in the brand’s Diwali communication, where Alia Bhatt will be seen with her real-life best friend, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, for the very first time on screen. In the film, Alia endearingly nudges Akansha who is considering a big change this Diwali to change her old mattress and invest in a doctor recommended Duroflex mattress.

Alia emphasizes on what differentiates research-backed Duroflex mattresses from the rest. Duroflex’s signature range of mattresses come with 50 years of trust, 5-zoned full-body support, and is doctor recommended by the National Health Academy. The film ends with Akansha sleeping peacefully on a Duroflex mattress and Alia bringing alive the message of ‘Nothing Like Duroflex.’

Talking about the campaign, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex, said, “Festivals in India are auspicious occasions for embracing changes that add value to one’s life. Over the years, upgrading home durables, décor and lifestyle products have become customary to Diwali shopping. This year, we are inspiring to people to make the biggest change of all through our message “Change Your Sleep, Change Your Life”. Our campaign shows Alia Bhatt enlightening her best friend- Akansha who is seeking a big change, to upgrade her mattress and bring home a doctor recommended mattress by Duroflex. As a sleep solution brand with over 5 decades of expertise, we strongly believe that good sleep on a research backed mattress can deeply enrichen one’s life. We have been leading this change with our innovative sleep product and communication over the years.”

The campaign has been conceived by Creativeland Asia, and the films have been directed by the eminent Bollywood director, Abhishek Varman. The brand has launched the campaign nationally through a multi-channel strategy.