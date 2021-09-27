Amazon announces Great Indian Festival 2021

Chennai: Amazon.in’s festive event, ‘The Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) 2021 will start from October 3, 2021. Continuing its commitment to support Small Medium Business (SMBs), Amazon GIF 2021 is dedicated to lakhs of small sellers including over 75,000 local shops from 450 cities, offering their unique selection of products to customers across the country. GIF 2021 will also showcase products from Amazon sellers under various other programs such as Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Karigar, as well as top Indian and global brands across categories.

As per a recent study commissioned by Amazon India and conducted by Nielsen, sellers on Amazon.in are optimistic about this festive season and 98% of the surveyed sellers said that technology adoption and ecommerce have positively impacted their business. More than 78% of the surveyed Amazon sellers expect to reach out to new customers, 71% mentioned an increase in their sales and 71% mentioned a recovery in their business as their top expectations from the festive season.

The Great Indian Festival would include over 1,000 new product launches from top brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Sony, Apple, Boat, Lenovo, HP, Asus, Fossil, Levi’s, BIBA, Allen Solly, Adidas, American Tourister, Prestige, Eureka Forbes, Bosch, Pigeon, Bajaj, Big muscles, Lakme, Maybelline, Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, WOW, Nivea, Dabur, P&G, Tata Tea, Huggies, Pedigree , Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox, Hasbro, Funskool, Philips, Vega and more.

Commenting on the announcement Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India said, “This year’s Great Indian Festival is a celebration of the resilience of local shops and small and medium sellers. We are humbled by their spirit and delighted with the opportunity to partner and enable their growth, especially in view of recent challenges owing to the pandemic. We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers to offer the widest selection, value and convenience, ensuring fast delivery of their #KhushiyonKeDibbe, to get them ready for the festive season from the comfort and safety of their homes.”

A Sneak Peek into the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.in

Shopping Made Rewarding, Trusted, Convenient with Amazon Pay: Customers can look forward to a wide range of affordable options with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to enjoy 5% reward points with Rs.750 as joining bonus, signing up for Amazon Pay Later to get a flat Rs.150 back along with instant credit up to Rs.60,000, rewards worth Rs. 1000 back for customers who use Rs.1000 gift cards, rewards worth Rs. 200 by adding money to the Amazon Pay balance, and 10% cashback up to Rs.100 on shopping when using Amazon Pay UPI.

Bulk Discounts and Great Deals with GST Invoice for Business Buyers on Amazon Business: Amazon Business customers in India will be able to avail exclusive offers, bulk discounts, lower festive price offers, cashbacks, rewards and more, for their regular business buying or corporate gifting for clients or employees. Customers will save 28% more with GST invoice on all transactions across categories like laptops, printers, networking devices, office electronics, vacuum cleaners etc. from top brands like HP, Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Casio, Eureka Forbes and more.

Gala Entertainment For Customers with Prime Video and Mini TV:

Prime Video: During this festive season, Amazon Prime Video is geared to treat its viewers to a power packed and incredible assortment of titles. The upcoming content includes titles such as Sardar Udham featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Dybukk, a supernatural horror film featuring Emraan Hashmi, Bhramam starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Udanpirappe a Tamil family drama with Jyothika and Sasikumar in the lead and Suriya starrer murder mystery Jai Bhim, Season 2 of hit Amazon Original comedy series One Mic Stand and international titles such as Justin Bieber: Our World, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Maradona: Blessed Dream and The Green Knight.

mini TV: With Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon miniTV is all set to entertain viewers with exciting new launches, with no paid subscription required! Get ready to LOL with India’s top comedians that includes Ashish Chanchlani, Rahul Subramanian, Be Younik, Prajakta Koli, Akash Gupta, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Elvish Yadav, Biswa Kalyan Rath and more! Viewers will also see new exclusive seasons of popular web series like Roomies (Season 2 and 3) and Adulting (Season 3) and short films Shimmy, Gupt Gyaan and Clean from top production houses. Customers can view new smartphone or gadget unboxing and review videos from India’s top tech experts – Rajiv Makhni and Trakin’ Tech to help get ready for this big shopping festival!

A Glimpse of Festive Preparedness at Amazon: To ensure safe, fast, and reliable deliveries, and to serve customer demand during Great Indian Festival, Amazon India has created more than 110,000 seasonal job opportunities across its operations network. The company has expanded its fulfilment network by increasing its storage capacity by 40% with more than 60 fulfilment centers in 15 states offering a 43 million cubic feet to its sellers. It also ramped up its delivery infrastructure and has close to 1,700 Amazon owned and partner delivery stations, close to 28,000 ‘I Have Space’ partners and thousands of Amazon Flex delivery partners to serve customers in the farthest parts of the country.