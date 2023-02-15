DRI seizes 11.94 Kg heroin and nabs 3 persons involved

On the basis of specific Intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officials intercepted one Indian female passenger arriving from Harare to Mumbai via Nairobi vide Kenya Airways yesterday. Examination of baggage of the passenger resulted in the recovery and seizure of 11.94 kg of creamish coloured granules. On testing with narcotics field testing kit, the substance tested positive for presence of “Heroin”, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act,1985.

The seized NDPS substance, collectively weighing 11.94 kg, is valued at approx. Rs 84 crore in the Illicit market. The substance was ingeniously concealed inside the trolley bags and in file folders.

The passenger informed that the drugs were handed over to her in Harare and the same were to be delivered to two persons in Mumbai. Acting swiftly, DRI officers identified and nabbed the said recipients who had come to receive the passenger and the contraband, from outside the Mumbai airport.

The Passenger along with other 2 recipients have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act,1985. Further investigation is underway.