A special visit of students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools organized to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Amrit Udyan and Rashtrapati Museum today

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) in coordination with Rashtrapati Bhawan organized the visit of 600 EMRS students across 3 States viz. Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Nagaland for a visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan, Museum and Amrit Udyan on 15th February, 2023. This visit of EMRS students was planned keeping in view the desire of the President of India to invite the students of schools & colleges, who are the future this nation, to Udyan Utsav, 2023.

MoS, Tribal Affairs, Smt Renuka Saruta; Secretary Tribal Affairs Shri Anil Kumar Jha; Commissioner, NESTS, Shri Asit Gopal and other officers of Tribal Affairs Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Gardens of Rashtrapati Bhawan are open for general public from 31st January 2023 to 31st March 2023 during Udyan Utsav, 2023. This is first time in the history of Rashtrapati Bhavan that gardens of the Rashtrapati Bhavan are being opened for a longer duration of 2 months to facilitate easy connect of common citizen with the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Smt. Droupadi Murmu interacted with the EMRS students and presented a small gift to EMRS students as a token. During the interaction, the students expressed their joy at being able to visit the Rashtrapati Bhavan and interact with the President of India which will be a memorable experience for them.

These students shall will also visit the Red Fort, National Zoological Park, National Science Centre and participate in Adi Mahotsav which is scheduled from 16th February 2023 to 27th February 2023 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

“NESTS expresses its gratitude to the President House for their support for arranging a visit and a brief meeting of EMRS students with President of India”, stated Commissioner, NESTS, Shri Asit Gopal.