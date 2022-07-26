Draft Guidelines for Operationalisation of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service

New Delhi : Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is promoting the Ro Ro/RoPax transportation. Such water-based transportation service is an effective measure to lower the logistics costs, reducing travel time, reduce traffic congestion on road/railways, reduce noise pollution and promotion of coastal shipping on several feasible routes. The “Guidelines for Operationalization of Ro-Ro and Ro-Pax ferry service along the coast of India” seeks to homogenize and streamline the development and operations of ferry services, along with, promoting ease of doing business by eliminating unnecessary delays, disagreements and introducing digital interventions at customer interface.

In view of immense potential and distinct advantages of ferry service, Ministry is financially supporting 45 projects with total project cost of Rs. 1900 Crore. Under the ambit of Sagarmala, Ministry has operationalized Ro-Pax Ferry service between Ghogha – Hazira in Gujarat and Mumbai – Mandwa in Maharashtra. These services have transported more than 7 lakh passenger and 1.5 lakh vehicles, contributing towards clean environment and public welfare. Keeping in view the potential, additional projects are planned at Pipavav and Muldwarka in Gujarat and Ghodbunder, Veldur, Vasai, Kashid, Rewas, Manori and JN Port etc. in Maharashtra. In addition to above, Ministry is supporting 4 projects in Andhra Pradesh, 2 projects in Odisha and 1 each in Tamil Nadu and Goa.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.