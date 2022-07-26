Environmental Social Impact Evaluation for National Waterway-1

New Delhi : The following studies on Environmental, social impact and market development strategies have been conducted under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of NW-1:-
- IWT sector development strategy and Market development study for capacity augmentation of NW-1.
- Plan and implementation support for commercialization of NW-1.
- Effect of Navigation activities on Dolphin.
- Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study, Environment Management Plan and Resettlement Action Plan.
- Environment Impact Assessment, Environmental Management Plan, Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Action Plan for NW-1.
Rs. 2151.45 Crores has been incurred under JMVP on NW-1 up to June, 2022.
The project was approved by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at a total estimated cost of Rs. 5369.18 cr (US$ 800 million) and the date of completion of the project is 31.12.2023. Originally the loan component was US$ 375.00 million. However, subsequently the project cost was reviewed and the loan component reduced to US$ 317.22 million. As per Loan Agreement between Govt. of India and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a lending arm of World Bank, the repayment of Principal amount of the loan starts from 1st August, 2024. The loan carries an interest rate of 5%.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.