Environmental Social Impact Evaluation for National Waterway-1

New Delhi : The following studies on Environmental, social impact and market development strategies have been conducted under Jal Marg Vikas Project (JMVP) for capacity augmentation of NW-1:-

IWT sector development strategy and Market development study for capacity augmentation of NW-1. Plan and implementation support for commercialization of NW-1. Effect of Navigation activities on Dolphin. Environmental and Social Impact Assessment study, Environment Management Plan and Resettlement Action Plan. Environment Impact Assessment, Environmental Management Plan, Social Impact Assessment and Resettlement Action Plan for NW-1.

Rs. 2151.45 Crores has been incurred under JMVP on NW-1 up to June, 2022.

The project was approved by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at a total estimated cost of Rs. 5369.18 cr (US$ 800 million) and the date of completion of the project is 31.12.2023. Originally the loan component was US$ 375.00 million. However, subsequently the project cost was reviewed and the loan component reduced to US$ 317.22 million. As per Loan Agreement between Govt. of India and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), a lending arm of World Bank, the repayment of Principal amount of the loan starts from 1st August, 2024. The loan carries an interest rate of 5%.

This information was given by the Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.