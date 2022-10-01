Dr Mansukh Mandaviya addresses National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

New Delhi : The success of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has strengthened the noble cause of humanity which will help immensely in saving many precious lives. Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of Seva and Sahyog, on the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, let us all pledge to be always there for someone else and donate blood regularly.” This was stated by Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya while addressing National Blood Donation Day 2022 at AIIMS, New Delhi today. Dr Atul Goel, DGHS and Dr M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS were also present at the event.

Accentuating the importance of blood donation, Union Health Minister said Blood donation is Seva. And, it is our responsibility to help each other. India’s covid pandemic response was inspired by the rich tradition of lok bhagidari and have showed the way to manage the pandemic and in turn led to world’s largest covid vaccination exercise. Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav was aimed to blood donation, blood distribution and blood management. It has also helped to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood/ packed red blood cells/plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe. The success of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav has strengthened the noble cause of humanity which will help immensely in saving many precious lives. More than 2.5 lakh people have voluntarily donated blood under the Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav.”

The Union Health Minister also felicitated voluntary blood donors and States/UTs that have done exemplary work, rare blood group donors, regular Single Donor Platelets (SDP) donors, women blood donors, regular voluntary blood donors.