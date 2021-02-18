Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses the inaugural ceremony of the third India Tourism Mart

New Delhi: Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfareaddressed the inaugural ceremony of the third India Tourism Mart, organized by the Federation of Associations in India Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), through video conferencing today.

Congratulating FAITHfor organising the event, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed his appreciation at the participation of over 250 delegates from 60 countries who attended the event virtually. He also added that, “This third India Tourism Mart holds even more significance as it is being organized at a time when the world is emerging from the dark clouds of the pandemic and countries all across the world are contemplating on opening up travel albeit with all health & security precautions in place.”

Highlighting the government’s efforts in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr Vardhan said, “India has embarked on the world’s largest immunization program against COVID-19. We have not only vaccinated over 8.5 million people in India but have also sent millions of doses to other countries seeking our help.”

Speaking on the advancements in India’s healthcare facilities which has led to a spike of medical tourism in India, the Minister noted that, “India has always been a popular tourist destination, but over the last few years, it has also emerged as a leading destination for medical tourism. Advancements in our vast & vibrant healthcare industry has made it comparable with the best in the world.Our education system that has been producing world-class doctors, nurses and paramedical staff is well recognized across the globe. Often called the pharmacy of the world, India is also one of the largest manufacturers of pharmaceuticals and supplies a large portion of vaccines across the globe.All these strengths & capabilities have contributed to India emerging as a crucial place as far as medical tourism is concerned.” He further added that, “to encourage it further, we have already started issuing medical visas and are planning to soon restart E-Tourist Visas as well as scheduled International flights.”

Dr Harsh Vardhan also assured the audience of his Ministry’s commitment in supporting the efforts made by the Ministry of Tourism in reviving International Tourism.

The Union Minister concluded his speech by congratulating FAITH again for organizing the event and extending his best wishes to all the delegates participating at the event.