Third Topmost globally, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 94 lakhs

New Delhi: India is the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after USA and the UK.

As on 18thFebruary, 2021, till 8:00 AM, the cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) against COVID19 in the country has crossed 94 lakhs.

94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 61,96,641 HCWs (1st dose), 3,69,167 HCWs (2nd dose) and 28,56,420 FLWs (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID19 vaccination started on 13th February, 2021 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. The vaccination of the FLWs started from 2nd Feb 2021.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1st Dose 2nd Dose Total Doses 1 A & N Islands 4,045 182 4,227 2 Andhra Pradesh 3,76,308 35,475 4,11,783 3 Arunachal Pradesh 16,613 1,574 18,187 4 Assam 1,31,651 5,573 1,37,224 5 Bihar 5,02,903 15,192 5,18,095 6 Chandigarh 10,583 277 10,860 7 Chhattisgarh 3,08,551 9,829 3,18,380 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 4,143 94 4,237 9 Daman & Diu 1,480 94 1,574 10 Delhi 2,28,911 7,651 2,36,562 11 Goa 13,692 354 14,046 12 Gujarat 6,99,443 17,801 7,17,244 13 Haryana 2,01,675 8,009 2,09,684 14 Himachal Pradesh 87,499 4,306 91,805 15 Jammu & Kashmir 1,59,765 2,501 1,62,266 16 Jharkhand 2,32,671 7,541 2,40,212 17 Karnataka 5,10,696 54,397 5,65,093 18 Kerala 3,79,034 16,153 3,95,187 19 Ladakh 3,856 290 4,146 20 Lakshadweep 1,809 115 1,924 21 Madhya Pradesh 5,97,537 0 5,97,537 22 Maharashtra 7,64,965 16,835 7,81,800 23 Manipur 32,748 777 33,525 24 Meghalaya 21,221 470 21,691 25 Mizoram 12,976 585 13,561 26 Nagaland 16,502 1,750 18,252 27 Odisha 4,21,142 18,248 4,39,390 28 Puducherry 6,959 395 7,354 29 Punjab 1,12,231 3,051 1,15,282 30 Rajasthan 7,44,741 15,334 7,60,075 31 Sikkim 9,509 251 9,760 32 Tamil Nadu 2,95,338 14,039 3,09,377 33 Telangana 2,79,534 53,701 3,33,235 34 Tripura 75,565 2,361 77,926 35 Uttar Pradesh 9,16,568 18,394 9,34,962 36 Uttarakhand 1,23,656 3,063 1,26,719 37 West Bengal 5,57,880 15,866 5,73,746 38 Miscellaneous 1,88,661 16,639 2,05,300 Total 90,53,061 3,69,167 94,22,228

As on Day-33 of the vaccination drive (18th February, 2021), total 4,22,998 vaccine doses were given across 7,932 sessions. Out of which, 3,30,208 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 92,790 received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

58.20% of those who have received the second dose are concentrated in 7 States. Karnataka alone accounts for 14.74% (54,397 doses).

Moving ahead on the COVID19 trajectory, India’s cumulative recoveries show a progressive increment on a daily basis. It stands at 1.06 Cr (1,06,56,845) today. The Recovery Rate is 97.32%. Rising recoveries along with contained daily deaths have ensured a sustained fall in the Active Caseload.

India’s present Active Cases (1,37,342) constitute just 1.25% of the total positive cases. 11,987 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The distribution of new cases in the last 24 hours depicts a positive picture. Only 2 States have registered more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Sixteen States/UTs have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Delhi, Odisha, J&K (UT), Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Nagaland, Mizoram, A&N Islands, Tripura, D&D & D&N, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the last 24 hours, only 1 State has recorded more than 20 deaths.

The Daily Positivity Rate has also seen a constant decline in last 7 days. From 1.89% on 1st February 2021, it has dropped to 1.69% as of today.

Kerala and Maharashtra alone account for 75% of new cases, 72% of new recovered cases and 55% of new deaths.

85.14% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,832 newly recovered cases. 3,853 people recovered in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours followed by 537 in Karnataka.

12,881 new daily cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

86.61% of the new cases are from 6 States.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,892. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,787, while Tamil Nadu reported 454 new cases.

101 fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 76.24% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (40). Kerala follows with 16 daily deaths and Punjab with 10.