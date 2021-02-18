Jiya Rai, a 12 years old naval child, Swims 36 kilometers to create awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder

New Delhi: Miss Jiya Rai, a 12 year old daughter of a Naval sailor Madan Rai, created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 Km in 08 hrs and 40 minutes on 17 Feb 21. She is a known case of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and dedicated the swimming feat to raise awareness about Autism. She commenced her record setting feat in the early morning hours of 17 Feb 21 at 0350 hrs from Bandra-Worli Sea Link and completed at Gateway of India at 1230 hrs. The swimming event was conducted under observation of Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with FIT India Movement by Ministry of Youth and Sports Affair.

The award ceremony was held at Gateway of India on 17 Feb 21. Miss Jiya Rai was felicitated with a trophy by Ms Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

Miss Jiya Rai had earlier swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, distance of 14 Km in 03 hrs 27 minutes and 30 sec on 15 Feb 20 and holds world record for youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 km in open waters.