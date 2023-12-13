Dr. Chidatmika Khatua honored Prestigious Guinness World Record for Positive Change”

Bhubaneswar: In a historic event at the iconic LORD’s Cricket Ground on 03rd Dec 2023 , positivity took center stage as 23 global change-makers, including Dr. Chidatmika Khatua from Odisha, were honored with the revered Guinness World Record recognition. This marked a monumental celebration of their tireless efforts in driving positive change across various sectors.

Dr. Chidatmika Khatua, a remarkable advocate for 15 dimensions of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stood among the distinguished awardees, showcasing unwavering dedication to societal progress.

The esteemed ceremony, graced by the presence of the esteemed Mayor Harrow, Sri Ramji Chauhan, served as a beacon of inspiration for individuals striving to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Adding to her illustrious achievements, Dr. Khatua also unveiled two significant literary works. Her latest contributions, dedicated to the empowerment of marginalized communities, include a profound book spotlighting the strength and stories of tribal women titled “ADIRANI .” Additionally, as the editor of “Dibyadrusti Breley,” a groundbreaking First Aid book tailored for the visually impaired, she shares invaluable insights, fostering self-protection and community well-being.

This empowering initiative fosters collaborative knowledge-seeking, ensuring both personal and communal safety during critical emergencies. Dr. Khatua’s unwavering commitment to societal welfare has not gone unnoticed. She was further lauded with the prestigious LOSD Excellence Award 2023, recognizing her as an exemplary International Public Figure for the year 2023.

Dr. Chidatmika Khatua’s relentless dedication to creating positive ripples of change resonates as an inspiration for global citizens, reaffirming the belief that individual actions indeed pave the way for collective transformation.