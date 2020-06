New Delhi: Dr. Ashwini Pratap,passout from MKCG Medical College, Odisha expired due to COVID19 in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital on 20th June.

Dr Aswini Kumar Pratap, 39 years worked as Consultant Public Health in Delhi’s National Health Systems Resource Centre. He hails from Shimilpur of Banki in Cuttack Disrict. Relative of Dr Pratap has requested for any administrative help to carry the body from Delhi,as his 2 children N wife are admitted in KIMS Covid Hospital Bhubaneswar.

