Divyang warriors call on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

New Delhi :A delegation of Divyang Warriors called on the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar here today. The team of seven disabled warriors would travel up to 4000 kms from Lucknow-Leh and Ladakh-Kanpur in 15 days in their own hand operated adapter car. Objective of this ‘Chalo Jeeten Hum’ expedition is to connect the Divyangjans with the proud talent of India.

On this occasion, the Governor said that they are also an inspiration to other people. He said that the purpose of this expedition is to promote self-confidence in the minds of Divyangjans and to make the environment of public places of the country barrier-free, which is commendable.

Chief Convener of the expedition Sunil Mangal and Retired Squadron Leader Ajay Pratap Singh detailed the Governor about the campaign.