Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Baghel had his afternoon lunch at the residence of the farmer Arjun Diwan…

New Delhi :The Chief Minister Mr. Baghel had his afternoon lunch at the residence of the farmer Arjun Diwan

Enjoyed the taste of jackfruit, Kulthi Dal, Baing Bhaji, Arsa, and Mahua Guda

During the statewide programme of Bhent Mulaqat, the Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel had his lunch at farmer Arjun Singh Diwan’s home in the village Patratoli, located in the Duldula Development Block in Jashpur. The lunch consisted of a dish made up of local jackfruit, Amti Bhaji, Baing Bhaiji, Kulthi Dal, Koyenar, Sunsuniya Bhaki, Mahua Guda, Munga Bhaki, Sakhi Kanda, Arsa and Alu Badi, and Madua Halwa. On this occasion, the MLA of Kunkuri Mr. U.D. Minj was also present.

The Chief Minister on this occasion said that the pleasure of eating at a farmer’s home in the village is far more than the joy of eating at a restaurant. He will always remember this delicious taste of pure Chhattisgarhi food. The family members of the farmer Arjun Diwan lovingly welcomed the Chief Minister in a traditional way.

The 80-year-old farmer Arjun Singh is elated after having lunch with the Chief Minister. He said that it is his and his family’s privilege that the Chief Minister visited their home to have lunch with them. The Chief Minister also offered gifts to the family members of Arjun Singh after the lunch.