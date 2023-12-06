Director General, ESIC chairs Suvidha Samagam Meeting with Pensioners and Employees of ESIC

New Delhi,6th December: A Suvidha Samagam meeting under the Chairmanship of Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Director General, ESIC was held today at ESIC Headquarters, New Delhi. Pensioners and employees of ESIC virtually joined the Suvidha Samagam meeting through video conferencing from various ESIC field offices and hospitals across the country.

Director General gave patient hearing to the grievances related to medical facility, reimbursement of bills and IR/HR issues etc. of the pensioners and employees and made on the spot redressal of grievances. Wherever on the spot redressal of the grievances was not feasible, Director General directed the concerned authority to redress the grievances within one week’s time.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, during the meeting said that the events like Suvidha Samagam helps in creating trust between the organization and its employees/pensioners.

The meeting was also attended by the Financial Commissioner, Insurance Commissioners, Medical Commissioners, Deans, Medical Supdts. and officers of ESIC Hqrs. and field offices/hospitals.