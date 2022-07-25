DIKSHA an initiative of the Ministry of Education for digital online education, has QR coded textbooks and various specialized e-Contents for classes 1-12 and teachers in 33 Indian languages

New Delhi : DIKSHA (https://diksha.gov.in/) an initiative of the Ministry of Education for digital online education, has QR coded textbooks and various specialized e-Contents for classes 1-12 and teachers in 33 Indian languages. On DIKSHA, 35 states and UTs have their own vertical along with those of NCERT, CBSE and NIOS. DIKSHA usage statistics as on date 14.07.2022 are as under:

· Total Learning sessions on DIKSHA – 495+ crores.

Total Learning in minutes on DIKSHA – 5,749+ crore minutes.

Page hits on DIKSHA from 01.04.2020 – 3,813+ crores.

6,477 Energized Textbooks developed by states/UTs and NCERT

2,91,168 pieces of e-content are live on DIKSHA as on date.

Several online courses are offered through DIKSHA to develop the skills of the teachers and school heads. NCERT has been offering NISHTHA (National Initiative for School Heads’ and Teachers’ Holistic Advancement) courses.

Till date there are 15 Crore enrolments in various courses on DIKSHA for the courses offered by various states and UTs, including various centers. This includes teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders As per the courses launched as mentioned in (d), out of these 15 crores, there are more than 47 lakh teachers who have directly benefitted from NISHTHA and Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses through DIKSHA Platform.

As of 14th July, 2022 there are 2,91,168 e-contents on DIKSHA. Currently, the total number of QR coded textbooks available is 6477 textbooks.

NCERT has taken several other efforts in building the competencies of teachers and enabling them to be a digital teacher. NCERT initiated a webinar series focusing to orient teachers, students and other stakeholders on various ICT tools, digital initiatives at national level, emerging trends in educational technology, cyber safety and security. Till date, nearly 625 live sessions of one hour each have been organised on ICT tools for teaching learning and assessment. A repository is also created for easy reference and can be accessed at https://ciet.nic.in/pages.php?id=webinar&ln=en

Online classes are being conducted in areas related to Education Technology (ET) and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Around 11 such trainings have been organized. More than 3 Lakh teachers have benefitted from these training sessions. A repository is also created for easy reference and can be accessed at https://ciet.nic.in/workshop-training.php?&ln=en

State Resource Groups (SRGs) trainings have been conducted in all 36 States/ UTs in a phased manner regularly to develop the skills of using resources in DIKSHA as well as to develop quality digital content and distribute on DIKSHA. Around 720 State Resource Persons (SRPs) across 36 States/ UTs were trained. During the year 2020-21, around 770 SRPs were trained through online training in two phases and during 2021-22 around 643 SRPs were trained online training in four phases.

The information was given by the Minister of State for Education, Smt. Annpurna Devi in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today.