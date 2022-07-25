New Delhi : National Education Policy 2020, paves way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems in the country. The main features of New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 are as follows:-

NEP-2020 aims for Universalization of Education from pre-school to secondary level with 100 % GER in school education by 2030. New curricular and Pedagogical Structure (5+3+3+4). Emphasis on Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, no hard separation between academic streams, extracurricular, vocational streams in school; Vocational Education to start from Class 6 with Internships. NEP promotes Multilingualism in both schools and HEIs; wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Grade 5, but preferably till Grade 8 and beyond, will be the home language/mother tongue/local language/regional language; National Institute for Pali, Persian and Prakrit, Indian Institute of Translation and Interpretation to be set up. Assessment reforms with 360-degree Holistic Progress Card and tracking Student Progress for achieving Learning Outcomes. A National Assessment Centre, PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development), to be set-up as a standard-setting body for transforming Assessment. Setting-up of State School Standards Authority (SSSA) to establish a minimal set of standards based on basic parameters (namely, safety, security, basic infrastructure, number of teachers across subjects and grades, financial probity, and sound processes of governance), which shall be followed by all schools. Teacher education to move into a multi-disciplinary environment and four year B.Ed integrated to become a minimum degree qualification for school teachers by 2030. Achieving 100% youth and Adult literacy. GER in higher education to be raised to 50 % by 2035. Higher Education curriculum to have Flexibility of Subjects. Multiple Entry / Exit, and transfer of credit through an Academic Bank of Credits. National Research Foundation to be established to foster a strong research culture. Light but Tight Regulation of Higher education, single regulator with four separate verticals for different functions- the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI). A stage-wise mechanism for granting graded autonomy to colleges, through a transparent system of graded accreditation, will be established. NEP 2020 advocates increased use of technology with equity; National Educational Technology Forum to be created. NEP 2020 emphasizes setting up of Gender Inclusion Fund, Special Education Zones for disadvantaged regions and groups.

Para 7.11 of NEP 2020, recommends that every State will be encouraged to strengthen existing or establish “Bal Bhavans” where children of all ages can visit once a week (e.g. on weekends) or more often, as a special daytime boarding school, to partake in art-related, career-related, and play-related activities.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Education is in the Concurrent list of the Constitution of India and setting up of the schools and related institutions are in the jurisdiction of the State and UTs. Therefore, it is for the respective State Government to take decision on setting up of Bal Bhavans within its jurisdictional area.

