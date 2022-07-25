New Delhi : The Government has decided to organize Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) in various locations across the country on monthly basis. States/ UTs have been asked to organize PMNAM every 2nd Monday in 257 districts (1/3 of total districts) with the flexibility for choosing the district/ location and the day of mela based on local conditions/ festivals, etc. So far two melas have been organized in the month of June and July, 2022. The State-wise number of districts, including State of Andhra Pradesh, in which PMNAM is being conducted is enclosed at Annexure-1 . The criteria for selection as an apprentice by the companies as per the Apprentices Act 1961 is minimum 14 years of age(18 years of age for hazardous industries) and physical, educational / technical qualification as per the trade.

Wide publicity to conduct the apprenticeship mela is given through Government Media Channels like Press Information Bureau (PIB), Doordarshan, Community Radios, All India Radio, social media platforms like MyGov, print media, digital media (SMS), active State/ district participation through ITIs at the local level, through leaflets, mobilizing schools and colleges, publicity drive by Sector Skill Councils (SSCs), Third Party Aggregators (TPAs) and Regional Directorates of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (RDSDEs) and Local Industry Associations.

The government is striving to train 1 million youth per annum through apprenticeship training. For this PMNAM is being used as a platform where there is active participation of establishments and candidates and it also provides awareness to the youth on various opportunities existing across the participating companies. The details of establishments, candidates participated and contract generated in the last two melas is as below:

Mela Date No of districts/ location No. of Establishment Registered No. of Candidates Registered No of contracts generated 13-June-2022 195 1485 81,992 24,875 11-July-2022 212 1466 84,232 23,199

Annexure-1

S# State / UT Number of Districts/ location 1 Andhra Pradesh 9 2 Arunachal Pradesh 8 3 Assam 11 4 Bihar 13 5 Chhattisgarh 11 6 Goa 1 7 Gujarat 11 8 Haryana 7 9 Himachal Pradesh 4 10 Jharkhand 8 11 Karnataka 10 12 Kerala 5 13 Madhya Pradesh 18 14 Maharashtra 12 15 Manipur 5 16 Meghalaya 4 17 Mizoram 4 18 Nagaland 5 19 Odisha 10 20 Punjab 8 21 Rajasthan 11 22 Sikkim 2 23 Tamil Nadu 13 24 Telangana 11 25 Tripura 3 26 Uttar Pradesh 25 27 Uttarakhand 4 28 West Bengal 8 29 Andaman and Nicobar 1 30 Chandigarh 1 31 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 32 Delhi 4 33 Jammu and Kashmir 6 34 Lakshadweep 1 35 Ladakh 1 36 Puducherry 1 Total 257

