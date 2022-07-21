Dharmendra Pradhan welcomes Australia’s assurance of speedy visa for Indian students, calls for deeper collaboration in skill development for world class skilling of Indian workforce

New Delhi :Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today held a discussion with H.E. Australian Minister of Education Mr. Jason Clare.

Shri Pradhan congratulated Minister Clare on the assumption of his portfolio under the new Labour Party govt. H.E. Clare assured speedy resolving of visa issues for Indian students enrolled in universities and educational institutions in Australia. Shri Pradhan whole-heartedly welcomed this progressive step.

Shri Pradhan also spoke about deeper collaborations in the skills, higher education and school education sector, and imparting world-class skilling, that Australia is known for, to the Indian workforce creating a positive synergy for both countries.

Shri Pradhan briefed H.E. Clare on the new National Education Policy 2020 and the expanded scope for internationalisation in education through various modalities, as well as the enabling environment for institutions in the Gift City.