Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Oath as Sri Lankan President

Combo: In Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe took oath as the President at the Parliament Complex this morning. He was elected to the post yesterday, receiving 134 votes. His closest rival, Dullus Alahapperuma, received 82 votes. In the 225-member Parliament, 223 MPs voted to elect a new President.

Soon after Ranil Wickremesinghe’s election, protesters hit the streets, saying they do not accept him as their President. Last week, protesters had burnt down his private home and also stormed his Prime Ministerial office in Colombo in demonstrations against his leadership.