Dhamra Port Observes World Maritime Day

Dhamra : Dhamra Port celebrated World Maritime Day on 28th September 23. The celebration was attended by senior officials of port, Marine staff and senior officials of ships present at Dhamra Port.

World Maritime Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of September month every year acknowledging the commitment, dedication & contribution of seafarers in the global trade world wide. The World Maritime Day has been celebrated since 1978.

The theme of this year’s World Maritime Day is MARPOL at 50. The IMO convention on Marine Pollution came into existence in the year 1973 with an aim to reduce Marine Pollution from ships operating worldwide. Seafarers are committed to protect the marine environment by complying with the MARPOL convention.

COO of Dhamra Port Shri Sanjeev Gupta, Conservator of Dhamra Port Captain Ajit Narayan Mahapatra & Senior Marine Pilot Capt Pradyuat Sekhar Patra addressed the gathering. Captain of Ship visiting Dhamra Port appreciated the efficiency & safety standards of Dhamra Port.