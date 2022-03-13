Dhamra port observes National Safety week

Dhamra : 51st National Safety week has been observed at Dhamra port premises. In this week-long celebration, various competitions and training programs were organised to enhance the skills and knowledge of employees and workers. The unprecedented participation of workers, employees and families of port employees in all of these programs made the program a successful. On the conclusion day of this week-long programme, Mr. Sudip Dasgupta, COO, Dhamra Port, joined the gathering and called on the youth to take the lead in developing a safety culture. The winners were awarded in competition organized by the Department of Safety, Dhamra Port. All these activities were moderated by Mr. Subrat Kumar Mandal, Head-Safety, Dhamra Port.

