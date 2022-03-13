HCG Cancer Hospital organizes free cancer screening programmes for Women

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of International Women’s Day and in an effort to create awareness on cancer and make healthcare accessible to all, HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, Cuttack has organized a specialized free cancer screening programme exclusively for women. The screening starts from 8th March 2022 to 27th March 2022 at hospital premises from Monday to Saturday. Women in and around the region can avail the services with prior appointments.

HCG Cancer Hospital initiated this free cancer screening programme to educate women, about different forms of cancer related to women and their prognoses. The free cancer screening includes an ultrasound, mammography, and pap smear test. A team of experts from HCG Cancer Hospital will be available to screen woman during the camp.

This cancer screening programme revolves around #BreakTheBias initiative, which promote the message “Like all genders are equal, all cancer is equal too”. This screening drive is aimed at creating much needed awareness on the significance of early detection of cancer which can enable early treatment and better outcomes.HCG has been constantly working towards the cause of cancer awareness through various initiatives.

About HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, Cuttack:

HCG Panda Cancer Hospital, Cuttack, is the only comprehensive cancer care centre in Odisha with all facilities, under one roof. The hospital has all state-of-the-art technology, with patients having access to all the latest cancer therapy, research, and technology. HCG Panda Cancer Hospital has an integrated approach to cancer care delivery. It is a combination of an experienced team of specialists and advanced technologies to ensure that patients receive the right care and treatment for cancer. Patients have access to the whole range of cancer care – from prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment to rehabilitation and supportive/palliative care.

