Department of Posts makes special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail

New Delhi : The Delhi Circle, Department of Posts has made special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail. The cut off dates for posting of Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail is mentioned below. Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period.
- For Diwali Mail:
- 20th October for other States.
- 21st October for within State.
- For Christmas Mail:
- 21st December for other States
- 22nd December for within State
- For New Year Mail:
- 27th December for other States
- 28th December for within State
To avoid last minute rush, customers are advised to post Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting mail well in time.
|S.N.
|Name of PO/HO
|S.N.
|Name of PO/HO
|1.
|Ashok Vihar HPO
|19.
|New Subzi Mandi PO
|2.
|Civil Lines PO
|20.
|Naraina Ind.Estate HO
|3.
|Chankyapuri PO
|21.
|Onkar Nagar PO
|4.
|Delhi GPO
|22.
|Patel Nagar PO
|5.
|Delhi Cantt.PO
|23.
|Paschim Vihar PO
|6.
|Hauz Khas PO
|24.
|Ramesh Nagar HO
|7.
|IPHO
|25.
|Rohini PO
|8.
|Janakpuri PO
|26.
|R.K. Puram V PO
|9.
|Krishna Nagar HO
|27.
|R.K. Puram(Main) PO
|10.
|Karol Bagh PO
|28.
|Rashtrapati Bhawan PO
|11.
|Kalkaji HO
|29.
|Sarojini Nagar HO
|12.
|Lodi Road HO
|30.
|Sansad Marg HO
|13.
|Lajpat Nagar PO
|31.
|Seelampur PO
|14.
|Malviya Nagar PO
|32.
|Sriniwaspuri PO
|15.
|Malka Ganj PO
|33.
|Saraswati Vihar PO
|16.
|Mehrauli PO
|34.
|SRT Nagar PO
|17.
|Mayapuri PO
|35.
|Delhi RMS (Delhi Rly Station)
|18.
|New Delhi GPO
|36.
|New Delhi RMS (New Delhi Rly Station)