National

Department of Posts makes special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Delhi Circle, Department of Posts has made special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail. The cut off dates for posting of Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail is mentioned below. Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period.

  1. For Diwali Mail:
  1. 20th October for other States.
  2. 21st October for within State.
  1. For Christmas Mail:
  1. 21st December for other States
  2. 22nd December for within State

 

  1. For New Year Mail:
  1. 27th December for other States
  2. 28th December for within State

 

To avoid last minute rush, customers are advised to post Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting mail well in time.

 

S.N. Name of PO/HO S.N. Name of PO/HO
1. Ashok Vihar HPO 19. New Subzi Mandi PO
2. Civil Lines PO 20. Naraina Ind.Estate HO
3. Chankyapuri PO 21. Onkar Nagar PO
4. Delhi GPO 22. Patel Nagar PO
5. Delhi Cantt.PO 23. Paschim Vihar PO
6. Hauz Khas PO 24. Ramesh Nagar HO
7. IPHO 25. Rohini PO
8. Janakpuri PO 26. R.K. Puram V PO
9. Krishna Nagar HO 27. R.K. Puram(Main) PO
10. Karol Bagh PO 28. Rashtrapati Bhawan PO
11. Kalkaji HO 29. Sarojini Nagar HO
12. Lodi Road HO 30. Sansad Marg HO
13. Lajpat Nagar PO 31. Seelampur PO
14. Malviya Nagar PO 32. Sriniwaspuri PO
15. Malka Ganj PO 33. Saraswati Vihar PO
16. Mehrauli PO 34. SRT Nagar PO
17. Mayapuri PO 35. Delhi RMS (Delhi Rly Station)
18. New Delhi GPO 36. New Delhi RMS (New Delhi Rly Station)
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.