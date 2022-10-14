Department of Posts makes special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail

New Delhi : The Delhi Circle, Department of Posts has made special arrangements for handling Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail. The cut off dates for posting of Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting Mail is mentioned below. Special posting counters are being set up in 34 important Post Offices of Delhi and Delhi Railway Station & New Delhi Railway Station during this period.

For Diwali Mail:

20th October for other States. 21st October for within State.

For Christmas Mail:

21st December for other States 22nd December for within State

For New Year Mail:

27th December for other States 28th December for within State

To avoid last minute rush, customers are advised to post Diwali, Christmas and New Year Greeting mail well in time.