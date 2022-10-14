Annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number eases to 10.7% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2022 (over September, 2021) against 12.41% recorded in August 2022

New Delhi : The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 10.7% (Provisional) for the month of September, 2022 (over September, 2021) against 12.41% recorded in August 2022.

The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 176.0 in August, 2022 to 175.2 in September, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 9.93% in August, 2022 to 8.08% in September, 2022.

Inflation in September, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, chemicals & chemical products, basic metals, electricity, textiles etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)*

All Commodities/Major Groups

Weight (%)

Jul-22 (F)

Aug-22 (P)

Sep-22 (P)

Index

Inflation

Index

Inflation

Index

Inflation

All Commodities

100.0

154.0

14.07

153.1

12.41

152.1

10.70

I. Primary Articles

22.6

177.1

14.78

178.6

14.93

176.2

11.73

II. Fuel & Power

13.2

166.6

44.62

157.6

33.67

157.8

32.61

III. Manufactured Products

64.2

143.2

8.24

143.2

7.51

142.5

6.34

Food Index

24.4

174.2

9.28

176.0

9.93

175.2

8.08

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month over month change in WPI index for the month of September, 2022 stood at -0.65 % as compared to August, 2022. The monthly change in WPI index for the last six months is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index#

All Commodities/Major Groups

Weight

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22 (P)

Sep-22 (P)

All Commodities

100.00

2.28

1.77

0.26

-0.90

-0.58

-0.65

I. Primary Articles

22.62

2.11

2.29

1.68

-2.42

0.85

-1.34

II. Fuel & Power

13.15

5.07

8.20

2.14

-0.30

-5.40

0.13

III. Manufactured Products

64.23

1.69

0.21

-0.76

-0.49

0.00

-0.49

Food Index

24.38

3.03

1.33

1.03

-1.80

1.03

-0.45

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by (-1.34%) to 176.2 (provisional) in September, 2022 from 178.6 (provisional) for the month of August, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (0.28%) increased in September, 2022 as compared to August, 2022. Prices of Non-food Articles (-3.60%), Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (-6.38%) and Minerals (-6.45%) declined in September, 2022 as compared to August, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group increased by (0.13%) to 157.8 (provisional) in September, 2022 from 157.6 (provisional) for the month of August, 2022. Prices of Electricity (5.16%) increased in September, 2022 as compared to August, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (-1.32%) declined in September, 2022 as compared to August, 2022.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group declined by (-0.49%) to 142.5 (provisional) in September, 2022 from 143.2 (provisional) for the month of August, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for manufactured products, 12 groups that have witnessed an increase in prices while 8 groups have witness a decrease in prices. Index of 2 groups has remained unchanged. The increase in price is mainly contributed by motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; machinery and equipment; fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment; electrical equipment and computer, electronics and optical products. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are basic metals, food products; chemicals and chemical products; textiles and other non-metallic mineral products in September, 2022 as compared to August, 2022.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 176.0 in August, 2022 to 175.2 in September, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 9.93% in August, 2022 to 8.08% in September, 2022.

Final index for the month of July, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of July, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 154.0 and 14.07% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for September, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI Index for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for September, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.1 percent, while the final figure for July, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 93.4 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page http://eaindustry.nic.in.

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of October, 2022 would be released on 14/11/2022.

Note: The DPIIT released index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks of the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of September, 2022 (Provisional), July, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for September, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items

Weight

Index (Sep-22)*

Latest month over month

Cumulative Inflation (YoY)

WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY)

2021-2022

2022-2023*

2021-2022

2022-2023*

Sep-21

Sep-22*

ALL COMMODITIES

100

152.1

0.88

-0.65

11.82

14.21

11.80

10.70

I. PRIMARY ARTICLES

22.62

176.2

1.48

-1.34

7.65

15.65

5.98

11.73

A. Food Articles

15.26

182.2

1.48

0.28

1.39

11.35

-2.55

11.03

Cereals

2.82

178.5

0.95

1.08

-1.87

9.60

1.33

11.91

Paddy

1.43

171.7

0.31

1.72

-1.66

3.14

-1.64

5.79

Wheat

1.03

181.8

1.75

0.66

-1.08

13.16

4.40

16.09

Pulses

0.64

178.2

2.41

-0.45

10.26

-0.45

9.30

-0.28

Vegetables

1.87

249.3

-3.67

10.02

-13.37

35.29

-32.34

39.66

Potato

0.28

284.9

-5.75

-1.66

-36.23

40.54

-48.95

49.79

Onion

0.16

174.2

-4.92

-0.11

26.59

-22.12

-1.91

-20.96

Fruits

1.60

176.2

8.56

-13.88

9.20

15.56

12.78

4.51

Milk

4.44

165.5

-0.13

0.61

2.26

5.58

1.95

5.55

Eggs, Meat & Fish

2.40

171.3

4.16

0.06

8.55

5.62

9.69

3.63

B. Non-Food Articles

4.12

168.8

-0.19

-3.60

22.30

15.09

29.48

4.71

Oil Seeds

1.12

196.1

-1.92

-5.40

41.48

-2.13

51.13

-16.55

C. Minerals

0.83

192.9

5.96

-6.45

16.30

10.45

30.79

1.37

D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas

2.41

145.3

3.40

-6.38

50.36

65.83

48.96

44.72

Crude Petroleum

1.95

133.9

4.33

-8.41

85.54

59.40

79.29

32.18

II. FUEL & POWER

13.15

157.8

0.93

0.13

28.51

41.44

29.49

32.61

LPG

0.64

124.5

4.46

-5.40

41.30

32.26

54.30

8.45

Petrol

1.60

161.3

-2.96

-1.77

57.71

56.19

54.85

40.38

HSD

3.10

196.0

-2.15

1.40

52.48

72.97

51.80

65.96

III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS

64.23

142.5

0.60

-0.49

11.04

8.83

11.57

6.34

Mf/o Food Products

9.12

163.5

0.76

-1.80

13.44

7.08

12.86

2.96

Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats

2.64

174.8

-0.05

-6.67

43.34

5.38

37.36

-7.32

Mf/o Beverages

0.91

128.4

-0.24

0.23

1.01

1.50

2.42

1.18

Mf/o Tobacco Products

0.51

163.8

-0.44

-0.49

1.84

2.96

2.96

2.44

Mf/o Textiles

4.88

145.0

0.53

-0.96

14.34

12.60

17.34

8.78

Mf/o Wearing Apparel

0.81

149.9

1.41

0.87

2.71

4.36

4.12

4.10

Mf/o Leather and Related Products

0.54

123.5

0.25

0.16

0.24

3.54

0.00

4.04

Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork

0.77

143.3

-0.07

0.00

4.43

2.68

5.08

1.85

Mf/o Paper and Paper Products

1.11

154.6

1.06

0.00

10.91

16.42

12.43

15.46

Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products

6.47

146.2

0.61

-0.34

11.65

13.71

12.92

11.52

Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products

1.99

140.9

0.30

-0.07

3.89

3.86

3.46

4.76

Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products

2.30

128.9

1.14

-0.39

13.14

7.19

13.15

4.04

Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products

3.20

135.2

-0.41

-0.44

3.52

9.77

4.11

11.18

Cement, Lime and Plaster

1.64

140.1

-0.80

-1.06

2.70

10.44

4.10

12.53

Mf/o Basic Metals

9.65

146.8

1.40

-1.21

27.06

13.73

27.36

6.53

Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel

1.27

126.6

-0.09

-0.39

21.00

11.76

20.04

8.39

Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment

3.15

140.3

0.00

0.07

12.73

9.41

15.27

7.43

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items

Weight

WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22*

Sep-22*

ALL COMMODITIES

100.0

15.38

16.63

16.23

14.07

12.41

10.70

I. PRIMARY ARTICLES

22.62

15.18

18.84

18.63

14.78

14.93

11.73

A. Food Articles

15.26

8.48

11.78

13.71

10.77

12.37

11.03

Cereals

2.82

8.05

8.08

7.99

9.76

11.77

11.91

Paddy

1.43

1.48

1.79

2.35

3.10

4.33

5.79

Wheat

1.03

11.02

10.61

10.34

13.61

17.35

16.09

Pulses

0.64

-0.34

-3.07

-2.82

1.33

2.58

-0.28

Vegetables

1.87

22.59

57.55

57.17

18.46

22.29

39.66

Potato

0.28

19.84

30.34

41.51

54.51

43.56

49.79

Onion

0.16

-4.02

-20.40

-31.32

-25.93

-24.76

-20.96

Fruits

1.6

10.58

5.91

15.44

29.64

31.75

4.51

Milk

4.44

5.56

5.81

6.35

5.45

4.78

5.55

Eggs, Meat & Fish

2.4

4.63

6.37

5.73

5.55

7.88

3.63

B. Non-Food Articles

4.12

23.95

24.07

18.53

12.88

8.42

4.71

Oil Seeds

1.12

16.10

7.08

2.74

-4.06

-13.48

-16.55

C. Minerals

0.83

12.00

23.00

7.56

5.50

14.81

1.37

D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas

2.41

69.07

79.50

77.29

65.94

59.84

44.72

Crude Petroleum

1.95

65.69

78.67

72.98

58.77

50.57

32.18

II. FUEL & POWER

13.15

38.84

49.00

50.95

44.62

33.67

32.61

LPG

0.64

38.48

47.71

51.24

32.00

19.75

8.45

Petrol

1.60

60.63

71.10

75.42

55.30

38.68

40.38

HSD

3.10

67.62

92.01

81.31

72.41

60.15

65.96

III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS

64.23

11.39

10.27

9.35

8.24

7.51

6.34

Mf/o Food Products

9.12

10.18

8.58

8.47

6.74

5.65

2.96

Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats

2.64

15.33

11.83

10.95

2.53

-0.74

-7.32

Mf/o Beverages

0.91

1.59

2.07

2.31

1.19

0.71

1.18

Mf/o Tobacco Products

0.51

2.68

3.14

4.06

2.98

2.49

2.44

Mf/o Textiles

4.88

13.29

15.56

15.11

12.61

10.41

8.78

Mf/o Wearing Apparel

0.81

4.42

4.86

3.90

4.23

4.65

4.10

Mf/o Leather and Related Products

0.54

2.37

1.59

4.08

5.03

4.14

4.04

Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork

0.77

5.49

2.46

2.38

2.14

1.78

1.85

Mf/o Paper and Paper Products

1.11

15.74

17.87

17.14

15.66

16.68

15.46

Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products

6.47

13.83

14.49

15.59

14.31

12.59

11.52

Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products

1.99

3.64

1.61

3.79

4.24

5.15

4.76

Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products

2.30

7.77

8.91

8.87

7.99

5.63

4.04

Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products

3.20

7.67

9.10

10.38

9.05

11.22

11.18

Cement, Lime and Plaster

1.64

6.98

9.76

11.65

8.87

12.83

12.53

Mf/o Basic Metals

9.65

25.35

18.50

11.94

11.49

9.35

6.53

Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel

1.27

19.03

13.93

9.36

11.37

8.73

8.39

Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment

3.15

13.21

11.15

9.80

7.81

7.35

7.43

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items

Weight

WPI Index for last 6 months

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22*

Sep-22*

ALL COMMODITIES

100.0

152.3

155.0

155.4

154.0

153.1

152.1

I. PRIMARY ARTICLES

22.62

174.5

178.5

181.5

177.1

178.6

176.2

A. Food Articles

15.26

175.3

178.4

182.5

178.9

181.7

182.2

Cereals

2.82

170.4

171.3

170.3

172.1

176.6

178.5

Paddy

1.43

164.4

165.1

165.5

166.2

168.8

171.7

Wheat

1.03

173.3

174.1

171.8

173.6

180.6

181.8

Pulses

0.64

174.7

173.5

172.6

175.1

179.0

178.2

Vegetables

1.87

186.7

224.2

259.8

226.5

226.6

249.3

Potato

0.28

194.5

232.0

259.1

291.4

289.7

284.9

Onion

0.16

157.5

139.3

150.9

172.5

174.4

174.2

Fruits

1.6

211.2

189.9

186.2

188.5

204.6

176.2

Milk

4.44

163.3

163.9

164.2

164.4

164.5

165.5

Eggs, Meat & Fish

2.4

169.6

173.6

175.3

173.1

171.2

171.3

B. Non-Food Articles

4.12

177.5

179.9

175.9

171.8

175.1

168.8

Oil Seeds

1.12

227.2

223.7

217.5

208.1

207.3

196.1

C. Minerals

0.83

208.2

210.2

206.3

197.7

206.2

192.9

D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas

2.41

152.5

165.5

176.4

167.6

155.2

145.3

Crude Petroleum

1.95

147.3

163.3

173.5

162.1

146.2

133.9

II. FUEL & POWER

13.15

151.2

163.6

167.1

166.6

157.6

157.8

LPG

0.64

149.7

154.8

146.7

135.3

131.6

124.5

Petrol

1.60

157.1

173.5

186.3

180.3

164.2

161.3

HSD

3.10

169.3

204.3

207.6

210.0

193.3

196.0

III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS

64.23

144.7

145.0

143.9

143.2

143.2

142.5

Mf/o Food Products

9.12

169.9

170.8

169.0

166.3

166.5

163.5

Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats

2.64

210.7

213.6

204.7

190.3

187.3

174.8

Mf/o Beverages

0.91

127.7

128.4

128.5

128.0

128.1

128.4

Mf/o Tobacco Products

0.51

164.6

164.3

164.0

165.9

164.6

163.8

Mf/o Textiles

4.88

145.8

148.5

149.3

147.3

146.4

145.0

Mf/o Wearing Apparel

0.81

146.5

146.7

146.7

147.8

148.6

149.9

Mf/o Leather and Related Products

0.54

121.0

121.4

122.5

123.2

123.3

123.5

Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork

0.77

146.0

141.7

142.0

143.2

143.3

143.3

Mf/o Paper and Paper Products

1.11

153.7

156.3

155.8

154.4

154.6

154.6

Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products

6.47

145.7

147.0

148.3

147.8

146.7

146.2

Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products

1.99

139.6

139.1

139.8

140.0

141.0

140.9

Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products

2.30

131.7

132.0

131.3

131.1

129.4

128.9

Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products

3.20

130.5

131.9

134.0

133.7

135.8

135.2

Cement, Lime and Plaster

1.64

133.4

136.1

139.0

137.4

141.6

140.1

Mf/o Basic Metals

9.65

161.2

158.2

150.0

149.4

148.6

146.8

Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel

1.27

134.5

133.3

127.4

128.3

127.1

126.6

Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment

3.15

138.8

140.6

140.0

139.4

140.2

140.3

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of