Bureau of Indian Standards, Mumbai organises Conclave –“Manak Mahotsav” on occasion of World Standards Day

New Delhi : On the occasion of World Standards Day, Bureau of Indian Standards, Mumbai today organized a Standards Conclave –“Manak Mahotsav” based on the theme ‘Standards for Sustainable Development Goals – A Shared Vision for a Better World’.

Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Shri Piyush Goyal addressed the conclave virtually. Addressing 200 participants attending the conclave, Consumer Affairs Minister said that with the mantra of quality and sustainability, we can create brand value for Indian products across the world. “For ‘Brand India’ to emerge across the globe, we need a change in mind set towards quality standards and become more conscious towards their importance.”

The Consumer Affairs Minister said that Standards are critical for realizing the mission and commitment of 130 crore Indians to the nation India further by 2047. “’Standards’ are the new parents. Those who control standards also control markets, prices, processes, manufacturing and innovation”.

The Union Minister further said that when the nation sets benchmarks for standards, it is a reflection of its growth potential. “The nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, regards ‘Standards’ as a key pillar of growth”

Lauding BIS for its efforts, the Consumer Affairs Minister further said that it is time for BIS to become a benchmark in quality-control, quality-assessment and quality assurance. “BIS must revive, realize and add ‘sustainability’ in existing and new standards that they create as a part of the Standards National Action Plan”.

The Controller of Legal Metrology, Maharashtra Dr. Ravinder Singal lauded the efforts taken by BIS in creating awareness about standards and quality at various platforms.

Station Director, Tarapur Atomic Power Station, Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd. Shri Sanjay Mulkalwar, informed that nuclear energy can help in achieving the goals of sustainability. He stated that by 2070, India will have zero emission in energy production. He also informed about the CSR activities carried out by NPCIL.

The All India First licensees and long-standing licensees of product as well as management system licensees of Western Regional Office of Bureau of Indian Standards were felicitated during the event.

Smt. Nishat s. Haque, Deputy Director General, BIS Western Region, Shri Ameer Uz Zaman, Senior Director, Mumbai Branch Office-I, BIS and other dignitaries also attended the event.

Earlier today, BIS Mumbai organised Quality Run (Walkathon) near the Juhu Beach in Mumbai. Bollywood Actory Shri Punit Issar graced the occasion and flagged off the run. The event aimed at creating awareness among people about the standards and quality was attended by around 200 BIS officials and youngsters

Every year on 14 October, the members of the International Electrotechnical Commission, International Organization for Standardization and International Telecommunication Union celebrate World Standards Day, as a means of paying tribute to the collaborative efforts of thousands of experts worldwide who develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as International Standards.