Department of Posts launched its Special Swachhta campaign 3.0 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti with a pan- India Plantation & Cleaning drive at over 1.6 lakh post offices in all parts of the country

As a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary and to launch the implementation phase of Special Campaign 3.0, the entire network of India Post joined hands for an extensive and unique plantation drive and cleanliness campaign through out the country. The initiative spanned from the highest post office in Hikkim, Himachal Pradesh to branch offices in the scenic landscapes of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, a Branch Postmaster who lost his leg during a cross-border shelling incident while on duty actively participated in this green mission, highlighting commitment and replace to serve among post office staff at all levels and situation. As India Post is the Central Government Organisation with presence and reach in all parts of the country like no other government institution, this green initiative goes a long way in raising awareness and consciousness about environment friendly practices and life style among post office staff and socio-geographic communities around each post office.

It is pertinent to point out that the plantation drive came in close in the heels for the massive Jan Bhagidaari event organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under the banner ‘Ek Tareeekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’. India Post spearheaded over 1200 locations drawing the participation of approximately 50,000 citizens. During these events, citizens collectively took the Swachhta pledge, reaffirming their commitment to a cleaner and greener India. Shramdaan activities added to the community spirit, making this initiative a true celebration of unity and environmental consciousness.

With the momentum created by these two major events in the Department of Posts, the stage is set for the Department to take its Swachhta and Green Initiatives to the next level over the remaining days in the month of October. The Special Campaign 3.0 is being implemented under the aegis of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances in the whole of Government. Department of Posts has been an enthusiastic flag bearer in the previous two special campaigns and is committed to the cause deeply.