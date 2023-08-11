Department of Land Resources is making efforts for saturation of computerization of land records and digitalization of cadastral map

The Department of Land Resources has taken up various initiatives to ease the living of citizens in the recent years. Under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme, the Department is making efforts for saturation of computerization of land records and digitalization of cadastral maps for the benefit of Citizens. In terms of computerization of Record of Rights and computerization of Registration Offices, for instance, the achievement at the National level has been 94% as on 8th August 2023. Similarly, the Digitization of maps in the country is 76%. Besides, DoLR is assigning Bhu Aadhar or Unique Land Parcel Identification Number to all Land Parcels; and in a one year’s time, almost 9 crore land parcels have been assigned Bhu Aadhar. Earlier, Registration of documents was manual but now the Registration is being done as e Registration. This has opened up the economy and facilitates capital formation in a big way. The Department is implementing Watershed component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY) for development of rainfed and degraded areas. Approximately, 29 million hectares of degraded land have been covered under Watershed projects out of 97 million hectares, which is probably the biggest campaign globally.



In order to make general public aware about these programmes, the Department has chalked out a Media Plan which will be launched on 11th August 2023. The first phase of the Campaign will include Outdoor Media, Social Media and Bulk SMS components. Post the first stage launch of the Media Campaign the additional components will be added subsequently for extensive and targeted coverage.