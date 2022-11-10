Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying successfully conducts Special Campaign 2.0

New Delhi : The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying successfully conducted Special Campaign 2.0 from 2nd to 31st October 2022. As part of Special Campaign 2.0 cleanliness drive was conducted at 165 campaign sites including the field and outstation offices having public interface. Pendency in various categories such as MP References, Parliamentary Assurances, PMO Referencesand Public Grievances were also disposed off efficiently.

During Special Campaign 2.0 a total of 21,072 files were identified for review within the Ministry and its attached/subordinate offices. Out of these, 21,072 files have been reviewed and 16,834 files have been weeded out.

During the preparatory phase of Special Campaign 2.0 total 84 Public Grievances and appeals were identified for redressal, out of which 82 Public Grievances and appeals have been redressed effectively.

More than 100 tweets have been posted by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and attached/subordinate office.

Before and after snapshots of Special Campaign 2.0 at Central Frozen Semen Production and Training Institute Hessarghatta, Bangalaore North, Karnataka

Before and after snapshots of Special Campaign 2.0 at CHRS Office, Ongole, Andhra Pradesh

Before and after snapshots of Special Campaign 2.0 at CentralCattle Breeding Farm, Sunabeda, Odisha

Some before and after snapshots of Special Campaign 2.0 at CCBF-Sunabeda, Odisha, CPDO-NR Chandigarh, RFS-Hissar Haryana, CCSNIAH Bhagpat