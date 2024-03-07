Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances to Celebrate International Women’s Day 2024

Every year 8th March is globally observed as the International Women’s Day (IWD) for celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day provides an opportunity to reflect on various issues that come in the way of women’s empowerment and policy measures necessary to achieve gender equality.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances has convened a virtual round-table webinar on the theme “Women in Civil Service” on March 8, 2024 at 3 pm as part of the International Women’s Day events. The event will be attended by Officials from all Ministries/ Departments, State AR Departments and District Collectors.

The Lead Speakers at the webinar are Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary Department of Sports, Government of India, Smt. Anita Praveen, Secretary Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India and Smt. Nidhi Khare, Officer on Special Duty, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.